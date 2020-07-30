CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Atkins scores 22 points, unbeaten Mystics top Storm 89-71

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 9:50 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 22 points and led four scorers in double figures as the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 89-71 on Thursday night.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 17, Leilani Mitchell added 12 and Emma Meesseman 10 as Washington (3-0) built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and opened up an 18-point lead by halftime with a 29-18 scoring surge in the second period.

Breanna Stewart finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (2-1). Sami Whitcomb pitched in with 11 points.

