Natasha Howard stars in Storm’s 69-66 win over Aces

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four steals and the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 69-66 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Howard is playing amid her wife's social media allegations of physically threatening and abusive behavior. No charges have been filed against Howard. Howard filed for divorce Monday and said in a statement provided by her lawyer Tuesday night that she's prepared to cooperate with the Storm's investigation as well as that of the WNBA. The Aces (11-6) had their five-game winning streak end despite holding the defending champion Storm (12-8) to a season-low 28% shooting and no field goals over the final seven minutes. What the Storm did do is grab a franchise record 18 steals, the second most in the league this season. Jordin Canada, the league leader, had five. Liz Cambage had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Aces. They finished with 21 turnovers. Jewell Loyd returned to the Storm after missing seven games with an ankle injury. She did not score in 8 1/2 minutes. The Aces lost Aja Wilson with a left leg injury midway through the third quarter. MYSTICS 95, FEVER 88 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points, Kristi Toliver had six of her 17 in overtime and Washington beat Indiana. Both teams entered the game with three-game losing streaks, with the Mystics playing those three games without Delle Donne because of a broken nose. Wearing a protective facemask and special edition "The Lion…

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four steals and the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 69-66 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Howard is playing amid her wife’s social media allegations of physically threatening and abusive behavior. No charges have been filed against Howard.

Howard filed for divorce Monday and said in a statement provided by her lawyer Tuesday night that she’s prepared to cooperate with the Storm’s investigation as well as that of the WNBA.

The Aces (11-6) had their five-game winning streak end despite holding the defending champion Storm (12-8) to a season-low 28% shooting and no field goals over the final seven minutes. What the Storm did do is grab a franchise record 18 steals, the second most in the league this season. Jordin Canada, the league leader, had five.

Liz Cambage had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Aces. They finished with 21 turnovers.

Jewell Loyd returned to the Storm after missing seven games with an ankle injury. She did not score in 8 1/2 minutes. The Aces lost Aja Wilson with a left leg injury midway through the third quarter.

MYSTICS 95, FEVER 88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points, Kristi Toliver had six of her 17 in overtime and Washington beat Indiana.

Both teams entered the game with three-game losing streaks, with the Mystics playing those three games without Delle Donne because of a broken nose.

Wearing a protective facemask and special edition “The Lion King” shoes, Delle Donne went 10 of 22 from the field, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed 15 rebounds. Her step-back 12-footer from the left baseline tied it at 81 with 5.8 seconds left in regulation. Thanks to Toliver’s defense, Indiana did not get off a final shot.

Emma Meesseman added 13 points for Washington (10-6).

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (6-13) with 18 points. The Fever lost their eighth straight home game, tying a franchise record from 2000.

SUN 98, DREAM 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Bria Holmes scored 17 points and Connecticut routed Atlanta for its third straight victory.

Jasmine Thomas added 14 points, Jonquel Jones has 12, Alyssa Thomas 11 and Morgan Tuck 10. The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (12-6) were 11 of 26 from 3-point range and shot 49% overall to win for the 15th time in their last 16 home games.

Brittney Sykes scored 26 points for the last-place Dream (5-13).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.