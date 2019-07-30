Home » Washington Mystics » Delle Donne scores 33…

Delle Donne scores 33 points, Mystics beat Mercury 99-93

The Associated Press

July 30, 2019, 9:28 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 15 of her season-high 33 points in the third quarter, and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 on Tuesday night.

Washington led by as many as 23 points, but Phoenix closed to 95-93 on Leilani Mitchell’s eighth 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining. Kristi Toliver answered with a 3 at the other end and Natasha Cloud made a foul shot with 20.5 seconds remaining to help close it out.

Toliver had 25 points for Washington (13-6), and Cloud finished with 12.

The Mercury wasted a terrific performance by Mitchell, who was 8 of 12 from long range to tie a WNBA single-game record for made 3-pointers. She finished with a career-high 28 points.

Phoenix (10-9) had won three in a row. Brittney Griner had 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points.

