Mystics beat Sky 81-74, sweep 4-game road swing

CHICAGO (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and seven rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 81-74 on Wednesday.

Washington (8-3) swept its four-game road trip with wins at Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago.

Delle Donne, who has totaled 72 points in her last three games, sank a free-throw line jumper at the end of the shot clock to cap the scoring with 14.4 seconds left.

Tianna Hawkins scored 15 points and Kristi Toliver added 10 with four assists for Washington, which entering leading the league with an average of 85.9 points per game.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (6-4) with 21 points and four 3-pointers. Stefanie Dolson added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had eight points, six rebounds and eight assists. Chicago has lost just twice in its last seven games.

