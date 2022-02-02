Washington Commanders team president thinking about work ahead

Now that Washington has its new Commanders, team president Jason Wright said Wednesday he's focused on the work ahead.
Now that Washington has its new
Commanders, team president Jason Wright said Wednesday he’s focused on the work ahead.
Wright told WTOP’s George Wallace at FedEx Field that the launch of the new name is “the beginning of really building this brand. So I’m already thinking about the work ahead.”
“We’re going to make sure that we build a championship franchise.”
Wright said there’s inherent meaning for building the team as the Washington Commanders, “but also allowing our fans to emotionally connect with the Washington Commanders and feel like they are building that brand with us.”
He added that one of the reasons they
landed on the Commanders was its connection to the old fight song.
“Hail victory, the warpath, fight for old D.C.,” Wright recited. “And if we evolve that fight song, with our fans, allow them to infuse it with new lyrics that fit this new brand, then we start to bring people to a place of emotional connection with this, and we plan to do that. So I’m already thinking about those sorts of things.”
He said the fans have been clear that the fight song tradition is essential, “just like burgundy and gold is essential.”
Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team’s new identity with former quarterback Joe Theismann, second from left, and former defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, right, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, stand with former quarterback Joe Theismann, right, after unveiling their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Team co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder arrive at a news conference with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Rob Carr
Fans shop in the team store following the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Rob Carr
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright speaks during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
The flag of the District of Columbia is emblazoned on the shoulder of a Washington Commanders jersey at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
A Washington Commanders logo is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Dan Snyder, right, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, stands with former quarterback Joe Theismann during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
A Washington Commanders logo is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP/Patrick Semansky
Hats on sale at the newly-christened Commanders store. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
Banners present the team's new look. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
The Commanders’ new jerseys on display at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
The Washington Commanders are selling t-shirts with the new branding. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
Although the Commanders kept their colors, their merch lineup has seen a refresh. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
The Commanders’ new merchandise. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
Washington alumni in their new jackets. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
Fans lined up at the FedEx field team store to buy their new football team merchandise at 3 a.m. Feb. 2,022. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
Dan Snyder: “Welcome to the not best kept secret in town.” (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
Unveiling of the uniforms. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
The Washington Commanders are revealed at FedEx Field. (WTOP/George Wallace)
WTOP/George Wallace
WTOP’s George Wallace contributed to this report.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.