WFT QB Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 10:38 AM

Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is the latest addition to the Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.

Heinicke’s backup Kyle Allen was already on the COVID-19 list, and that means Washington might have to turn to a practice squad quarterback to start Sunday in Philadelphia.

Kyle Schurmur is already on Washington’s practice squad, and the team is reportedly set to sign Gabe Gilbert from the Patriots squad.

ESPN reports that Gilbert, who is the son for former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert, might get the nod as the starter against the Eagles. Neither Gilbert nor Schurmer has taken a snap in the NFL this season.

The Washington Football team’s COVID-19 list now has 22 players including 12 starters.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

