Taylor Heinicke, Washington stumble to 27-20 loss to Cowboys

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:29 PM

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke turns over the ball twice and leaves with a knee injury in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke also says his throwing elbow got tweaked when a defender grabbed it. He and the rest of Washington came back to earth as the team’s four-game winning streak ended against its NFC East rivals. Dallas built a 24-0 halftime lead and then held on. Washington still is in the thick of the playoff race even with its 6-7 record and its last four games all come against other teams in the division.

