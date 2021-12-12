Taylor Heinicke, Washington stumble to 27-20 loss to Cowboys

After a month of competence and victories allowed Washington to suddenly — gasp! — matter, Heinicke and the rest of coach Ron Rivera’s club came back to earth, turning in an awful performance Sunday in a 27-20 loss to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys that was far more lopsided than a glance at the score might indicate.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke turns over the ball twice and leaves with a knee injury in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke also says his throwing elbow got tweaked when a defender grabbed it. He and the rest of Washington came back to earth as the team’s four-game winning streak ended against its NFC East rivals. Dallas built a 24-0 halftime lead and then held on. Washington still is in the thick of the playoff race even with its 6-7 record and its last four games all come against other teams in the division.

