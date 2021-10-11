WTOP sports team guesses the final Washington Football Team score each week

In a competition against each other, the WTOP sports team, with the addition of anchor Dimitri Sotis, will guess the final score of the Washington Football Team game each week.

The videos of them making their predictions can be found on WTOP Instagram Stories and Facebook stories each morning before the game begins.

You’ll be able to find how each person did with their predictions below.

WEEK ONE:

J. Brooks: Chargers 23-13

Chris Cichon: Chargers 23-20

Frank Hanrahan: Washington Football Team 20-17

Dave Johnson: Washington Football Team 20-10

Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 20-17

George Wallace: Washington Football Team 24-20

Rob Woodfork: Washington Football Team 28-17

FINAL RESULT: San Diego Chargers 20 – Washington Football Team 16

Winners:

J. Brooks (1)

WEEK TWO:

Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 23-17

J. Brooks: Giants 21-17

Dave Preston: Giants 18-11

George Wallace: Washington Football Team 21-15

Rob Woodfork: Washington Football Team 17-13

FINAL RESULT: Washington Football Team 30 – New York Giants 29

Winners:

J. Brooks (1), Dimitri Sotis (1)

WEEK THREE:

Dave Johnson: Bills 35 – 24

Dave Preston: Bills 17-4

Dimitri Sotis: Bills 20-13

George Wallace: Bills 27-20

FINAL RESULT: Buffalo Bills 43 – Washington Football Team 21

Winners:

J. Brooks (1), Dimitri Sotis (1), Dave Johnson (1)

WEEK FOUR:

Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 27-24

J. Brooks: Falcons 24-16

Dave Johnson: Washington Football Team 24-17

George Wallace: Washington Football Team 24-20

FINAL RESULT: Washington Football Team 34 – Atlanta Falcons – 30

Winners:

J. Brooks (1), Dimitri Sotis (2), Dave Johnson (1)



WEEK FIVE:

Rob Woodfork: Saints 27-24

J. Brooks: Saints 24-22

Dave Preston: Saints 30-7

Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 30-27

George Wallace: Saints 20-17

FINAL RESULT: New Orleans Saints 33 – Washington Football Team 22

Winners:

J. Brooks (1), Dimitri Sotis (2), Dave Johnson (1), Rob Woodfork (1)

WEEK SIX (Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.)