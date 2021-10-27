Bruce Smith spent nearly two decades terrorizing opposing quarterbacks in the NFL, and now he has a Halloween decoration to prove it.

Ex-Washington Star Bruce Smith Builds Quarterback Graveyard originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bruce Smith spent nearly two decades terrorizing opposing quarterbacks in the NFL, and now he has a Halloween decoration to prove it.

In the spirit of the holiday, the Hall of Fame defensive end put his career on display by decorating his front lawn with 76 tombstones, representing the 76 quarterbacks he sacked during his career with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team.

Smith was inspired by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who started the trend by putting tombstones on his front yard of the quarterbacks he’s sacked in the 2021 season.

Getting to the quarterback was Smith’s specialty. He quickly became one of the most feared defenders to ever play the game as part of the Bills’ four AFC title teams in the early 1990s. He’s the NFL’s all-time sacks leader with 200 over the course of his 19-year career.

Now his Virginia Beach, Va. home will show how dominant he truly was in the NFL.