WTOP sports team guesses the final Washington Football Team score each week

In a competition against each other, the WTOP sports team, with the addition of anchor Dimitri Sotis, will guess the final score of the Washington Football Team game each week.

The videos of them making their predictions can be found both here and on WTOP Instagram and Facebook stories.

You’ll be able to find how each person did with their predictions below.

WEEK ONE:

J. Brooks: Chargers 23-13

Chris Cichon: Chargers 23-20

Frank Hanrahan: Washington Football Team 20-17

Dave Johnson: Washington Football Team 20-10

Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 20-17

George Wallace: Washington Football Team 24-20

Rob Woodfork: Washington Football Team 28-17

Winners:

J. Brooks (1)