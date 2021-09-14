Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington Football » WTOP sports team guesses…

WTOP sports team guesses the final Washington Football Team score each week

September 14, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a competition against each other, the WTOP sports team, with the addition of anchor Dimitri Sotis, will guess the final score of the Washington Football Team game each week.

The videos of them making their predictions can be found both here and on WTOP Instagram and Facebook stories.

You’ll be able to find how each person did with their predictions below.

WEEK ONE:

J. Brooks: Chargers 23-13
Chris Cichon: Chargers 23-20
Frank Hanrahan: Washington Football Team 20-17
Dave Johnson: Washington Football Team 20-10
Dimitri Sotis: Washington Football Team 20-17
George Wallace: Washington Football Team 24-20
Rob Woodfork: Washington Football Team 28-17

Winners:
J. Brooks (1)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

Following NAPA study, OPM details broad plans to chart a new course

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up