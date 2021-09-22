Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Former Washington Football players Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher are again eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Wednesday.

B-Mitch, Fletcher return as nominees for 2022 Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In addition to dozens of other former football legends previously made eligible for enshrinement in Canton, 10 newly eligible players were announced: WRs Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; OL Jake Long and Nick Mangold; LB DeMarcus Ware; DL Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork; and DB Antonio Cromartie.

Mitchell is on the list of eligible players for the sixth straight year since 2017. Along with Mitchell and Fletcher, former Washington players Earnest Byner, Shaun Alexander and Donovan McNabb are also returning members to the list of eligibility.

Per the Hall of Fame’s release, “While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected,” to be determined at a date in early 2022 before the Super Bowl.

Mitchell cemented his place as one of the best special teams players in football history while in D.C., becoming the league’s second all-time leader in total yardage behind only Jerry Rice. Mitchell, along with Byner, was a part of Washington’s third Super Bowl team in the 1991 season. He was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame at FedEx Field in 2009.

Fletcher was a pillar of Washington’s defense for seven seasons, between 2007-13. While in Burgundy & Gold, the linebacker made four Pro Bowls, two second-team All Pros and won the tackle title in 2011.

Byner, in addition to winning a Super Bowl with the squad, was a two-time Pro Bowl running back. He was named one of the franchise’s 70 best players upon his departure from the nation’s capital.

Alexander and McNabb both had shorter stints in Washington. Alexander was in D.C. for less than a season, tallying only 11 carries. McNabb spent the 2010 season in the swamp, where he threw for over 3,300 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games.