WFT camp notes: Ron Rivera gets the ‘urgency’ he wanted after sleepy start

After a slow start, the Washington Football Team's energy and urgency did eventually escalate Monday morning. Here's what and who stood out from practice.

Hailey's camp notes: Rivera gets 'urgency' after slow start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington’s workout here on Monday started off a bit sleepily and Ron Rivera didn’t appreciate that. After all, it was his team’s penultimate chance to fine tune their bodies and minds before squaring off with the New England Patriots on Thursday.

“We don’t wanna go there and get our butts kicked,” Rivera said afterward in his press conference.

The energy and urgency did eventually escalate, fortunately, and it overall felt like a productive two hours for the Burgundy and Gold. Here’s what and who stood out from the action…