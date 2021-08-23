WFT camp notes: Notable absences mean guys like Troy Apke get more work

Washington was back at practice Monday, a return that came after two off days following the team's preseason game against the Bengals.

Hailey's notes: Key absences mean guys like Apke get more work originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington was back at practice Monday, a return that came after two off days following the team’s preseason game against the Bengals. Unfortunately, perhaps the most notable news to come from the session related to who wasn’t participating and not anything that transpired on the field.

William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel, the Burgundy and Gold’s most expensive non-quarterback signings of the offseason, were both held out of the action. Jackson III is dealing with a leg injury and has been in and out of the lineup as of late.

Samuel, meanwhile, has gone through individual drills just once since being removed from the PUP list on Aug. 15. Ron Rivera told reporters that they’re still patiently ramping up the wideout.

Dyami Brown and Kam Curl missed Monday, too, and according to Rivera, they were each dealing with an illness. Hopefully, they’ll suit up again soon. Khaleke Hudson wasn’t spotted, either.

Now, the intel to come out of the practice wasn’t all negative, as reserve tackle David Sharpe finally came off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and got some run on offense. Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway, two tight ends in concussion protocol, briefly did positional stuff before hanging on the sidelines for 11-on-11s; clearly they aren’t all the way back, but they’re at least progressing a bit.

At this point, though, you’re probably ready for a recap of actual football. So, let’s review some actual football with these observations…