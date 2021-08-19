Washington has 2nd-best odds to allow fewest points in 2021, behind Ravens

The Washington Football Team's much-praised defense from a season ago returns in 2021 as a seemingly improved unit.

The Washington Football Team’s much-praised defense from a season ago returns in 2021 as a seemingly improved unit, having added cornerback William Jackson III in free agency, linebacker Jamin Davis in the draft and returning several other contributors from injury. Not to mention, young standouts like Chase Young will be a year more experienced.

After a season in which it allowed the fourth-fewest points, Washington has the second-best odds to concede the fewest this year, at +1000 on PointsBet Sportsbook. The only team with better odds plays right up the highway in Baltimore, as the Ravens sit at +750.

The Ravens have a good case as the team most likely to allow the fewest points, having allowed the second-fewest in 2020, just seven more than the league-leading Rams. Baltimore returns much of the same unit, while its own 2020 first-rounder, Patrick Queen, is also likely to show improvement.

Rounding out the top five of are the 49ers at +1200 and the Rams and Broncos tied at +1400.

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tune in to NBC Sports Washington at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Washington Football Team’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.