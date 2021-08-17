Brandon Scherff thinks Washington Football can be as dangerous as they want

This year might be the best Washington team Brandon Scherff has played on, and he's excited at the possibilities for this group led by head coach Ron Rivera.

Scherff: Washington can be 'as dangerous as we want to be' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering his seventh season in Washington, Brandon Scherff has been on good, bad and middling teams since the franchise took him fifth overall in 2015.

But this year might be the best Washington team Scherff has played on, and he's excited at the possibilities for this group led by head coach Ron Rivera.

“We have a chance to be as good as we want to be,” Scherff said on The Washington Football Talk Podcast. “We have a fantastic defense, we have a fantastic offense, we’ve got a lot of weapons. Curtis [Samuel] hasn’t been out there yet either, so we’re excited to see him out there with Terry [McLaurin] and all those receivers.”

Washington is returning every key player from an excellent defensive unit from a year ago, including getting Matt Ioannidis and Landon Collins back from injury. Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis and free agent acquisition William Jackson III should help Washington become one of the best defenses in the league, let alone the NFC.

Then Ryan Fitzpatrick’s addition on offense along with Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries signing on to beef up the receiving corps should give offensive coordinator Scott Turner plenty of avenues to move the ball and score points.

There hasn’t been a back-to-back NFC East champion since the Eagles in 2004. Can Washington break the streak? Scherff at least likes his squad’s potential.

“We can be as dangerous as we want to be,” Scherff said.