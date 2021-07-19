Washington Football announces Dan Snyder’s mother, Arlette, has died

Arlette Snyder, the mother of Washington Football Team majority owner Dan Snyder, has died. The team announced the news in a statement on Monday morning.

WFT announces Dan Snyder's mother, Arlette, has died originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Arlette Snyder, the mother of Washington Football Team majority owner Dan Snyder, has died. The team announced the news in a statement on Monday morning.

“With profound sadness the Washington Football Team announces the passing of Mrs. Arlette Snyder, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement read.

“Mrs. Snyder was a kind, gentle and generous woman who was loved and greatly admired by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The Snyder family requests that their privacy be respected as they grieve the passing of their mother and grandmother.”

Arlette Snyder owned 6.5% of the team’s franchise, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Earlier this year, Dan Snyder bought out his minority partners, marking the first time his family owned 100 percent stake of the franchise. Snyder became Washington’s majority owner in 1999.