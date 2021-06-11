Antonio Gibson says Washington will be ‘something to deal with’ in 2021

With Washington’s minicamp concluded, the team has completed the first real step of offseason prep, something every NFL team missed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For second-year players like running back Antonio Gibson, this period of training has been extra beneficial after not being afforded the extra instruction as rookies.

“Just catching up from last year, catching the young guys up, this is a time we didn’t have last year so I feel like it’s very helpful,” Gibson told team insider JP Finlay in a recent 1-on-1. “To get a good start and rhythm going into training camp. I’m enjoying this period because I didn’t have this last year, so it’s actually helping me out a lot.”

Washington’s 2021 training camp begins July 27 in Richmond, where the team will spend a week before returning to Ashburn. As camp rapidly approaches, Gibson is ready to get started.

“I’m super excited. Towards the end of [last] year I feel like when I started to get a hold of things, that’s when the injury came along and slowed me down a little bit. This year we picked up a lot of new guys and they can play, they’re showing that out on the field the past few weeks on the offensive side and defensive side.”

After an offseason in which Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, as well as added speedy receiver Dyami Brown in the NFL Draft, Gibson is excited about the offense’s potential.

“We got a lot of weapons, I feel like we got a lot of deep threats and that’s going to do nothing but open it up for me and for the offense. I feel like we’re going to be something to deal with.”

Gibson will look to build on a breakout rookie season that saw him rush for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games in December due to turf toe, an injury he says he’s recovered from.

“It’s fine, when I’m out there I’m running, I’m making my cuts, jumping whatever I need to do. Of course, it still gets sore but every day I’m still out there running, so it’s not a problem on the field. It’s just something I’m going to have to take care of. Other than that I’m completely fine.”