NFL Network analyst thinks Teddy Bridgewater will wind up in Washington

After releasing Alex Smith and moving forward at the quarterback position, the Washington Football Team is in the market for a new signal-caller.

Could Teddy Bridgewater be the next quarterback in Washington? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With an upcoming free agency period expected to be heavy on quarterback movement, there will be plenty of options for Ron Rivera and the front office to target. A few names have been speculated amongst fans already, including needle-movers like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson (though those don’t seem to be very likely fits in DC).

But according to one NFL analyst, there’s an under-discussed trade option at the position who could be a great fit in the nation’s capital.

“I think Teddy Bridgewater will find his way to Washington,” NFL Network’s Mike Robinson said on Friday. “I know people are saying ‘What? Teddy Bridgewater’s under contract with the Carolina Panthers.’ Yes he is, but I think the Carolina Panthers are in the market for a younger quarterback, and I think they’re gonna find a younger quarterback. And I think Teddy Bridgewater’s gonna be the odd man out.”

Carolina has been reported as interested in upgrades like Watson, and they’ve also been linked to rookie quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class. It wouldn’t surprise anybody to see Bridgewater moving on before the offseason is over. But is he a strong fit in Washington?

“You look at his relationship with Scott Turner,” Robinson continued. “Scott Turner was the quarterbacks coach when Teddy Bridgewater was drafted into the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He can walk straight into that football building day one with the Washington Football Team, know the playbook, he does not turn the ball over…he’s never been one of the guys that has a lot of turnovers so he’s gonna take care of the football. And last year he showed he can really push the ball down the football field. He almost threw for 4,000 yards with the Carolina Panthers and all of those weapons on the outside.”

Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards in 2020 to go along with 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 69.1 completion percentage. For Robinson, that makes him a great match for Washington.

“You have a quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater not turning the ball over, and you have that dominating defense that Ron Rivera likes,” Robinson said. “Again, it’s a lot to get him there, but I think Teddy Bridgewater’s the best opportunity for the Washington Football Team to win next year.”