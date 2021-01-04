Chase Young, Washington celebrate in style after winning NFC East

SEE IT: Chase Young, Washington celebrate in style originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington It wasn’t pretty. But, the Washington…

It wasn’t pretty. But, the Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, 20-14, capturing its first NFC East crown since 2015.

After the victory — Washington’s fourth divisional win of the season — the team was celebrating in style in the visitor’s locker room in Lincoln Financial Field.

Standout rookie Chase Young briefly went live on his Instagram account, giving everyone a glimpse of Washington’s celebration.

Later, after the initial celebration, Young went back out onto the field to soak it all in.

Inside the locker room, the group was enjoying the moment, as almost the entirety of the roster had not experienced a division title in Washington before.

“It was turnt up. It was what it should have been after we won the division,” safety Kam Curl said postgame.

Ron Rivera was asked about the celebration postgame, and the head coach responded by saying how proud he was of his players.

“The biggest thing that really stood out to me was them, how euphoric they are,” Rivera said. “They know it’s been hard. They know it’s been tough. So much has been thrown at them. For them to come out on top, that was a big thing for those guys.”

Washington will enjoy this victory on Sunday night, but they’ll quickly have to turn their attention to the Buccaneers next week.

“It’s not a complete celebration party, because we got to get focused for Tampa Bay next week,” Terry McLaurin said. “But I felt like this was a great step in the right direction as a team and as an organization.”