Jason Wright, Dan and Tanya Snyder won’t attend Thanksgiving game due to COVID-19 exposure

Team president Jason Wright, as well as team owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya, will not attend Washington's Thanksgiving day game against the Dallas Cowboys after the three came in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright, Snyder family won't attend Thanksgiving game due to COVID-19 exposure originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Team president Jason Wright, as well as team owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya, will not attend Washington’s Thanksgiving day game against the Dallas Cowboys after the three came in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced the news in a statement on Wednesday.

As the statement mentions, the individual with a positive diagnosis is not part of the organization and Wright and the Snyders had limited contact with the person. All three have also tested negative for COVID-19.

Still, the three are opting to err on the side of caution as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the country. This is not the first time Dan and Tanya Snyder have missed a game in 2020 due to potential exposure, as the two did not attend Washington’s Week 2 contest in Arizona due to a similar situation.

That ended the Snyder’s 21-year streak of attending every Washington game.