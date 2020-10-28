ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Report: Dwayne Haskins trade from Washington is ‘inevitable,’ now or later

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

October 28, 2020, 10:24 PM

The writing on the wall for Dwayne Haskins in Washington occurred when head coach Ron Rivera benched the second-year quarterback in favor of Kyle Allen after four games. Haskins wasn’t just demoted from his starting spot either; he was relegated to third-string.

There seems to be little possibility of repairing the relationship between Rivera and Haskins. With Rivera in his first year as the team’s head coach and Haskins’ future uncertain, the quarterback’s camp feels that a trade involving him is “inevitable,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“I spoke to a source close to the Haskins situation recently who said a trade is probably inevitable at this point, either now or later,” Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter Wednesday evening. “You might as well do it now.”

Should Washington chose to trade Haskins, they have until the Nov. 3 deadline to do so. 

Even if the Burgundy and Gold don’t end up dealing the 23-year-old passer, Fowler expects Washington to at least test the market.

“So for Washington, I expect for them to entertain at least some offers,” Fowler said. “The question is, can they get enough capital?”

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started just 11 games over two seasons for the Burgundy and Gold. Haskins finished his rookie season on a promising note, but that failed to carry over into 2020, where he’s been both underwhelming and unimpressive.

Since moving to Allen, Washington’s offense has undoubtedly been more productive. At this point in time, it might be best for both sides to rip the band-aid off and move on.

