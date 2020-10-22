Looking at 4 real trade options for the Washington Football Team

Without arguing if Washington should or should not trade away assets (they should) let's first look at what tradable assets the team holds. It's not a long list. NFL trades are not simple as the league doesn't allow for the same level of plug and play capabilities as other sports. The salary cap also plays a major factor in NFL trades.

4 real trade options for the Washington Football Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the Vikings basically waved a white flag on the 2020 season and traded away pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, plenty of Washington Football fans would like to see their team do the same thing.

Without arguing if Washington should or should not trade away assets (they should) let’s first look at what tradable assets the team holds.

It’s not a long list.

NFL trades are not simple as the league doesn’t allow for the same level of plug and play capabilities as other sports. The salary cap also plays a major factor in NFL trades.

So for Washington, there are plenty of questions about what players could actually be available, and more than that, fetch interest on the trade block.

Good young players on rookie deals are not available. Period. So cross Terry McLaurin and Chase Young off the list. Also, good players that just signed aren’t getting moved, so cross Kendall Fuller off the list too.

Who would be on the list, if Washington head coach Ron Rivera wanted to sell some assets? Let’s take a look: