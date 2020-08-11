Washington Football Team unveils new radio crew

Former ESPN-er Bram Weinstein and longtime Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall will join Julie Donaldson in the booth on game day.

The Burgundy and Gold have their new radio team.

Former ESPN-er Bram Weinstein and longtime Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall will join Julie Donaldson in the booth on game day.

Weinstein worked from 2008 to 2015 at the network, where he hosted “SportsCenter” as well as “NFL Kickoff” and “College Football Live.” The new play-by-play voice is also a fan of the local team, and is currently the host of “The Bram Weinstein Show” on ESPN 630.

“This is the fulfillment of a dream,” the American University grad said in a team statement Tuesday afternoon. “This is also an exciting time to start with so much change happening in and around the franchise.”

Hall, a three-time Pro Bowler, played 10 of his 15 NFL seasons in Washington.

Since his retirement a few years ago, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native has appeared on NBC Sports Washington, NFL Network and Fox Sports 1.

“While I loved my time playing for Washington for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans,” said the team’s new radio analyst. “This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way.”

Weinstein and Hall replace Chris Cooley and Larry Michael in the booth.

Joining them will be Donaldson, the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio booth. The team’s new senior vice president of media and content — announced last month — has been a familiar voice to local sports fans, with over a decade at NBC Sports Washington.

And, in the team’s statement Tuesday, she had nothing but praise for her new teammates.

“With DeAngelo’s experience as the Pro-Bowl ‘eyes’ of our defense for a decade … and Bram’s tenures as a sports broadcaster and a Washington football fan, we’ll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before,” Donaldson said.

Fans can hear the team for the first time Sept. 13, when the Washington Football Team welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles to FedEx Field.