Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 12:39 PM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games.

Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth. She will not do play-by-play calls but will help choose who does.

Donaldson will be the team’s senior vice president of media, an announcement that comes less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving Washington after 16 years.

A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.

Donaldson has worked at NBC Sports Washington since 2010. Her resume includes previous TV jobs in Boston, New York and Miami.

