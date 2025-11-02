Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp inactive against Commanders on Sunday night

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Seattle Seahawls wide receiver Cooper Kupp is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.…

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Seattle Seahawls wide receiver Cooper Kupp is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Kupp was listed as questionable Friday because of heel and hamstring issues. The 32-year-old Kupp has 24 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season.

Washington is missing its own top receiver in Terry McLaurin, who has been bothered by a quadriceps injury.

Seattle elevated receivers Cody White and Ricky White III from the practice squad for this game.

Also inactive for the Seahawks are: cornerback Derion Kendrick, wide receiver Jake Bobo, linebacker Jared Ivey, tackle Mason Richman and recevier Dareke Young. Jalen Milroe is the emergency third quarterback.

Inactive for Washington are: McLaurin, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, linebacker Kain Medrano, tackles Trent Scott and George Fant and tight end Colson Yankoff.

