Yes, it’s a Bears-Commanders Hail Mary rematch but ‘Bill’ and the run game matter more

There are plenty of story lines tied to the matchup between the Commanders and the Bears on Monday night, including the Hail Mary that ended the teams' game a year ago, the QB showdown between Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams, and Washington's pursuit of current Chicago coach Ben Johnson before hiring Dan Quinn.

All good fodder for conversation and anticipation.

Once the action begins in front of a national TV audience, though, nothing might matter as much as the way things turn out when the Commanders (3-2) run the ball. That’s because they feature the top rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 156.4 yards per game, despite losing Austin Ekeler for the season.

“They do a phenomenal job. … There’s something new every week, schematically. They put a lot of stress on the defense. The combination of gap schemes; they’re pulling guards and tackles. And then you add in the quarterback run part of it,” Johnson said. “It’s a handful. So you have to be very disciplined.”

And, as it happens, the Bears (2-2), who are coming off two consecutive victories followed by their bye week, are the owners of the league’s second-worst defense against the run, giving up 164.5 yards per game on the ground.

Washington initially set out to deal with Ekeler’s absence by using various players in his place. But stepping to the fore was dynamic rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round draft pick who goes by “Bill” and is gaining 6.6 yards per carry.

That is the highest rate for any running back with at least a dozen attempts in 2025. Croskey-Merritt gained 111 yards on 14 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in last week’s 27-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We knew that he had something to him,” Daniels said, “and I’m glad that he gets to show it each and every week.”

Jayden vs. Caleb

Daniels and Williams both won the Heisman Trophy and they entered the NFL together at the top of the 2024 draft: Williams went No. 1 overall, before Daniels went No. 2 and took the league by storm, winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. “Caleb, obviously, felt highly about him — part of the reason why I wanted to come here, and I haven’t been disappointed with him whatsoever. He continues to get better. Elite arm strength. The ability to extend plays,” said Johnson, in his first season as a head coach. “I don’t think a whole lot differently for Jayden. Jayden is an extremely accurate thrower of the football, something that I think gets overlooked when you look at him, because he is so dynamic with his legs. … These are two ascending quarterbacks in this league, and I think we’re going to be talking about them for a long time in the future.”

Do-Everything Deebo

Do-everything Deebo Samuel only cost Washington GM Adam Peters a fifth-round pick in an offseason swap with the San Francisco 49ers, and that’s looking like a steal at this point. “We find ways just to get him the ball,” Daniels said, “and let him make plays.” Samuel goes into Monday with 30 catches — more than twice as many as anyone else on the Commanders’ roster — and 300 yards receiving — also more than double anyone else’s total — along with four total TDs (three through the air, one on the ground). He scored three times all of last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 670 yards. His production has been key for Washington, especially because Terry McLaurin was sidelined in Weeks 4 and 5.

Protecting Williams

By midweek, it wasn’t clear who would protect Williams’ blind side as the starting left tackle after Johnson benched Braxton Jones during the Bears’ win at Las Vegas two weeks ago. Theo Benedet, who made his first career start in Week 4, moved from right tackle to left; rookie Ozzy Trapilo came in at right tackle and played 40 snaps. Starter Darnell Wright was out with an elbow injury.

Secondary help

The Bears figure to get some help for their banged-up secondary, with CB Kyler Gordon saying he expects to play after missing the first four games with a bad hamstring. Gordon has five interceptions in three seasons. Gordon, a second-round pick in 2022, signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension this offseason. Chicago is missing star CB Jaylon Johnson, who’s recovering from groin surgery.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Chicago contributed.

