The Commanders will be without receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown on Monday night

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Starting wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown will miss the Washington Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Coach Dan Quinn ruled out McLaurin and Brown after Saturday’s practice.

“Both of them made great progress this week but (are) just not there yet,” Quinn said.

Brown was the receiver who caught Jayden Daniels’ 52-yard Hail Mary throw on the last play of the game in October 2024 when the Commanders stunned the Bears 18-15.

It’ll be the fourth consecutive game Brown has been sidelined with groin and knee injuries, and the third in a row for McLaurin with a bad quadriceps muscle.

McLaurin missed training camp while negotiating a new contract. He has 10 catches for 149 yards this season but was hurt making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

The team’s other top receiver, Deebo Samuel, has been dealing with a bruised heel, and his status won’t be determined until Monday, according to Quinn.

Samuel leads the Commanders with 30 catches and 300 yards receiving. He also has scored four TDs — three through the air and one on the ground.

Washington is 3-2; Chicago is 2-2.

