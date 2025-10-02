Terry McLaurin will miss a second straight game for the Commanders with a quad injury

The Washington Commanders ruled wide receiver Terry McLaurin out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The team announced Thursday that McLaurin, receiver Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi would not travel to Los Angeles. McLaurin injured his quadriceps muscle in Week 3 against Las Vegas and did not play in last weekend’s loss at Atlanta.

It’s still been a positive week of preparation for the Commanders, with star quarterback Jayden Daniels returning to practice Wednesday. Daniels said he plans to play Sunday.

McLaurin missed training camp while negotiating a new contract. He has 10 catches for 149 yards on the season.

