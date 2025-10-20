Cowboys show a little life on defense, and that’s all a potent offense needs to contend

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — With Dak Prescott playing like an MVP for the No. 1 offense in the NFL, the…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — With Dak Prescott playing like an MVP for the No. 1 offense in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys probably could contend for the playoffs with just a mediocre defense.

The numbers for that beleaguered unit were closer to the middle of the pack than the worst — where the Dallas defense has spent most of this season — in a 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders.

It proves the point, since Dallas (3-3-1) had little trouble with an NFC East rival that reached the conference championship game last season and saddled the Cowboys with the label of the only team not to reach an NFC title game since the storied franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title to cap the 1995 season.

“They’re aware of what’s being said about them, and they don’t like it,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ crew. “There’s pride in that room. This is not going to be the worst adversity that we’ll go through this season. So what do you do? You get back to work, you make changes, you make adjustments, and to go out and put a performance like this together is really good for confidence.”

Dallas, which visits Denver (5-2) on Sunday, is still at or near the bottom of the major defensive statistical categories. But DaRon Bland returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown against the Commanders, and the Cowboys have 10 of their 15 sacks in the past three games, including two apiece on Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

Heavier reliance on man-to-man coverage for a team that has played mostly zone led to a season-low opposing completion percentage of 50%. Each of the first six opponents completed at least 68% of the passes.

Daniels lost a fumble while injuring a hamstring on a sack, and Mariota was under pressure when he threw the pick-6 to Bland on his first possession after replacing the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A week earlier in a 30-27 loss at Carolina, Bland lined up too far beyond the first-down marker on a critical fourth-and-4 conversion that allowed the Panthers to run out the clock before kicking a game-ending field goal.

“Obviously, we have a lot of respect for Washington and what they’re capable of doing,” owner Jerry Jones said. “And so I think you saw maybe a little bit of an example of how to get your nose bloody one week — that was a disappointing loss last week — and come out here and learn from it. And I think our bunch did.”

What’s working

The receiving tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is turning into one of the best in the league and didn’t miss a beat when back together after Lamb missed three games with a high ankle sprain. Lamb had a 74-yard touchdown catch, and Pickens made a contested 44-yard grab along the sideline that helped the Cowboys score a TD in just 35 seconds in the final minute of the first half.

What needs help

Holding penalties were an issue. There were two each on receivers (Lamb and Jalen Tolbert) and linemen (Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker). Two came on the same drive, which the Cowboys managed to keep alive long enough for Brandon Aubrey’s 61-yard field goal.

Stock up

DE Jadeveon Clowney had his first sack since making his Dallas debut in Week 4, and he recovered Daniels’ fumble on rookie linebacker Shemar James’ first career sack. The 32-year-old Clowney is in his 12th season and now has 59 career sacks.

Stock down

Schottenheimer’s game management has been sharp in his first season as a head coach following a quarter-century as an assistant. Two exceptions came in the first quarter against the Commanders. He called for a delayed handoff on a counter play with Dallas on its 1-yard line, and Javonte Williams was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Before Aubrey’s 47-yard field goal that put the Cowboys in front for good at 10-8, Schottenheimer unnecessarily burned a timeout trying to get Washington to jump offside. He had clearly already decided to kick on fourth-and-3.

Injuries

Schottenheimer said DT Kenny Clark checked out OK after leaving the game with an elbow injury. … CB Trevon Diggs is still in concussion protocol after an accident at his home last week. … C Cooper Beebe will start the process of his return after missing five games with a foot injury. … The 21-day practice windows also are opening for LB DeMarvion Overshown and rookie CB Shavon Revel. Both sustained season-ending knee injuries in 2024 when Revel was at East Carolina.

Key number

4 — Prescott’s number, and his streak of consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes and a 120 passer rating. He’s the third quarterback with a streak that long. Russell Wilson had a five-game run with Seattle in 2015. Andrew Luck had a four-game streak for Indianapolis in 2019.

Next steps

Williams faces his former team in the visit to the Broncos. Denver drafted him in the second round in 2021, and he was third among rookies with 903 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns. He had three receiving TDs. A knee injury ended his second season after just four games, and his impact was never the same. Dallas signed him in free agency.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.