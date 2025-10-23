Chiefs look to extend dominance over Commanders as Mariota steps in for injured Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday,…

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez) Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP/Tony Gutierrez) Washington (3-4) at Kansas City (4-3)

Monday 8:15 p.m. EDT, ABC/ESPN.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 12 1/2.

Against the spread: Commanders 3-4; Chiefs 4-3.

Series record: Chiefs lead 10-1.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Commanders 31-13 on Oct. 17, 2021, in Washington.

Last week: Commanders lost to Cowboys 44-22; Chiefs beat Raiders 31-0.

Commanders offense: overall (13), rush (21), pass (25), scoring (9)

Commanders defense: overall (27), rush (10), pass (25), scoring (21)

Chiefs offense: overall (5), rush (12), pass (6), scoring (6)

Chiefs defense: overall (5), rush (15), pass (4), scoring (3)

Turnover differential: Commanders minus-5; Chiefs plus-5.

Commanders player to watch

QB Jayden Daniels is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained last week against Dallas, which means Marcus Mariota is in line to start. He just 4 of 10 for 63 yards with an interception while getting sacked twice once he entered the game against the Cowboys. Mariota is 1-2 in three career games against Kansas City.

Chiefs player to watch

WR Rashee Rice had a big return last week from his six-game suspension, and the season-ending ACL injury he sustained last year. He caught a team-best seven passes for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a rout of the Raiders.

Key matchup

The Washington defensive line against the Kansas City offensive line. The Chiefs are dealing with injuries and absences up front, and the Commanders need to take advantage of it. If they can’t produce pressure on QB Patrick Mahomes, they could be in for a similarly long day to Las Vegas experienced a week ago.

Key injuries

Commanders: Daniels left last week’s loss in the third quarter with an injured right hamstring, and an MRI exam showed it was nothing significant and shouldn’t be a long-term issue. Also unclear early in the week was whether injured WRs Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) or Deebo Samuel (heel) will play Monday night. DE Dorance Armstrong, who leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks, is out for the season after hurting his knee against Dallas. He’s the third Commanders defensive end to go on IR in 2025.

Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt missed practice early in the week with a bone bruise on his knee. LG Trey Smith is unlikely to play against the Commanders after leaving last week’s game against Las Vegas with back spasms.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won the past eight games with Washington and 10 of 11 overall. Their only loss came on Sept. 18, 1983, when the then-Redskins beat them in Washington. The now-Commanders have lost all four of their games at Arrowhead Stadium along with a 1971 matchup at old Municipal Stadium in Kansas City.

Stats and stuff

Washington is 1-3 in road games. … Daniels’ streak of at least 200 yards passing and one touchdown throw in his first four games this season ended against Dallas. When he left with an injured hamstring in the third quarter, Daniels was 12 for 22 for 156 yards with one TD. He also ran for a score. … Washington has just three takeaways this season; the Jets are the only club to create fewer with one. … After turning the ball over three times through Week 5, Washington has committed five turnovers in its past two games: three fumbles and two interceptions. … DL Daron Payne and DE Jacob Martin combined last week to get Washington’s first safety since Payne had one against Philadelphia in 2022. … Also against Dallas, Payne became the first NFL defensive lineman with three or more passes defended in a game’s opening half since 2012. … WR Robbie Chosen, signed off the practice squad last week because of all of the injuries at his position, had four catches for 36 yards. He hadn’t caught an NFL pass, or even appeared in an NFL game, since September 2024 with Miami. … Zach Ertz’s four TD catches are tied for the second most by a tight end this season. … WR Luke McCaffrey’s 209 kickoff return yards — on eight returns — in Week 7 were the third most in a game in Washington history. … Kansas City has won three of its past four games. … The Chiefs are coming off a 31-0 win over the Raiders, their first shutout since Oct. 23, 2011, also against the Raiders. … Andy Reid and Mahomes have 93 wins, the most by a coach-QB duo in Chiefs history. Hank Stram and Len Dawson had 92 together. … Kansas City has scored at least 28 points in four consecutive games. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 181 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … WR Tyquan Thornton has six catches of at least 25 yards, tied for fourth most in the NFL this season.

Fantasy tip

It is hard to parse out who in the Kansas City wide receiver group to start each week, given there is only one ball to go around. Rice had two TD receptions last week and is a good choice to score at least once every game because of the way he operates in short-yardage situations. Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown are capable of big downfield plays, but they have less dependable touchdown upside. Travis Kelce remains a must-start tight end.

