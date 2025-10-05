Chargers say they need to clean up their play after 10 penalties in loss to Commanders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t mince words following his team’s loss to the Washington…

After watching the Chargers commit double-digit penalties for the second straight week, turn the ball over three times in opposing territory and fail to get the right personnel on the field on multiple occasions, the second-year coach delivered a frank assessment of where the Chargers stand after their 27-10 loss.

“We need to get better,” Harbaugh said. “We’re a good football team. We’re not good enough in some of the areas that you need to win games.”

The Chargers committed 10 penalties for 85 yards in their second straight defeat, including a roughing the kicker penalty that erased a punt return touchdown. They had to burn two timeouts in the first quarter because they did not have the right personnel on the field. And promising drives stalled with a fumble, an interception and a turnover on downs — all in Commanders territory.

With the self-inflicted wounds, the Chargers went scoreless over the final three quarters and surrendered 27 unanswered points.

“We didn’t play clean football,” safety Derwin James said. “Special teams, defense, giving up penalties, offense, false starts. It just all around wasn’t a clean game.”

The Chargers committed 14 penalties for 107 yards in a 21-18 loss to the New York Giants last week. It is the first time the Chargers committed at least 10 in consecutive games since 2014.

The Chargers’ first penalty came on the very first play when they were called for illegal formation on the opening kickoff, a harbinger of things to come.

Then, with the Chargers driving and looking to add to an early 10-0 lead, Quentin Johnston fumbled at the end of a 19-yard reception in Washington territory to give the ball back to the Commanders. Washington quickly went down the field and scored on Jacoby Croskey-Merritt’s 15-yard touchdown.

The Chargers’ miscues piled up from there.

A roughing the kicker penalty by reserve linebacker Marlowe Wax wiped out a 57-yard punt return touchdown by Ladd McConkey late in the second quarter. Right guard Trey Pipkins committed penalties on back-to-back plays to wipe out completions of 24 and 31 yards, respectively, early in the third quarter. Tight end Tyler Conklin was late coming onto the field on a 4th-and-2 in the third quarter and let a pass slip through his hands for a turnover on downs in Commanders territory.

Justin Herbert capped the mistake-filled day by throwing an interception in the end zone to Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil with 7:40 remaining.

With the game out of hand, backup quarterback Trey Lance replaced Herbert for the Chargers’ final drive in the fourth quarter.

“We can’t beat ourselves,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “When you beat yourself, it’s just like, the worst place.

“Lack of discipline, penalties, technique, whatever the case may be, it just can’t happen.”

After starting 3-0, the Chargers have been outscored 48-28 in their consecutive losses. The 24 penalties are the most in a two-game stretch by any Chargers team since 2011.

Harbaugh made clear that stemming the penalties is priority No. 1.

“They’re correctable,” Harbaugh said. “There’s been emphasis put on it. We just need to emphasize it more, practice it more, work on it more and get it to where it’s we’re at our best.

“We’ve got to tighten up the operation in every way.”

