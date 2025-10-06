Chargers’ promising start fades with back-to-back losses

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ 3-0 start to the season — winning against a trio of…

The Chargers blew a 10-0 lead against the Washington Commanders, who reeled off 27 unanswered points to win 27-10 on Sunday. A week earlier, they trailed the then-winless New York Giants 10-0 and played catch-up most of the game before losing 21-18 on the road.

The Chargers (3-2) had a combined 24 penalties for 192 yards in those defeats to NFC East foes compared with 15 in their first three games. They had just one game with eight or more penalties in their first 21 games overall since coach Jim Harbaugh took over last season.

“We can’t beat ourselves,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “When you beat yourselves, it’s the worst way.”

The Chargers don’t have a lot of time to waste. Four of their next six opponents have winning records.

“We knew adversity was going to happen,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “Injuries are a part of the game, unfortunately, and I think having the group of guys that are able to step up for one another, fight for each other, I think it will help us in the long run.”

What needs help

The offensive line. Injuries necessitated shuffling four different combinations against the Commanders. LT Joe Alt was sidelined, and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and RG Mekhi Becton (hand) were in and out of the lineup. It’s also affected protection for Herbert, who was sacked four times and limited to 166 yards passing. For the season, Herbert has been sacked 16 times, tied for second most in the league.

Stock up

WR Ladd McConkey. He caught a 2-yard TD pass on the opening drive against the Commanders for his first score of the season. He reached the end zone on a 57-yard punt return that was nullified by a penalty and finished with five catches for 39 yards. It came after his worst game as a pro a week earlier against the Giants, when he caught one pass for 11 yards while dropping three of the other five passes Herbert threw his way. It’s been a slow start for the player who led the Chargers in catches, yards and targets last season as a rookie.

Stock down

The defense. The Chargers gave up 163 rushing yards — their most of the season — and yielded a season-worst 22 first downs.

Injuries

Rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) will miss at least four games while on injured reserve after getting hurt late against the Commanders. The first-round draft pick has 66 carries for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Key stat

1,000 — Allen became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receptions. He reached the mark on his first two catches — out of five total — in his 159th career game.

Next steps

The Chargers visit the Miami Dolphins (1-4) this weekend.

