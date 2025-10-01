Chargers LT Joe Alt doubtful to play against Commanders on Sunday because of sprained ankle

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Offensive tackle Joe Alt is unlikely to play this week because of a sprained ankle…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Offensive tackle Joe Alt is unlikely to play this week because of a sprained ankle when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Alt is “doubtful” after being injured in a 21-18 loss at the New York Giants, which left the second-year lineman from Notre Dame in a walking boot for the second half.

“I don’t want to speculate on the degree, but likely not to play this week, and we’ll take it day by day,” Harbaugh said.

Alt had been starting at left tackle after Rashawn Slater tore the patellar tendon in his left leg during practice on Aug. 7. Alt started 16 games at right tackle as a rookie in 2024 after being drafted fifth overall.

