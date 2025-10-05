Chargers’ Keenan Allen becomes fastest player to reach 1,000 career receptions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reached 1,000 career receptions on Sunday, becoming the fastest…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reached 1,000 career receptions on Sunday, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to do so.

Allen caught a 4-yard pass from Justin Herbert early in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders, making him the 16th player in league history with 1,000 catches. He did so in his 159th game, surpassing Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who did it in 167 games.

Allen came into the game needing two catches to reach the mark. He caught a 29-yard pass from Herbert in the first quarter, longest of the season between the duo.

