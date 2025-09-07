Top photos from the first Sunday of the NFL season

In the NFL season’s first Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts took on the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets played the…

In the NFL season’s first Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts took on the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets played the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars battled the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints took on the Arizona Cardinals, the Washington Commanders hosted the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots hosted the Las Vegas Raiders.

