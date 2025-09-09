Short week could leave Packers at less than full strength on their offensive line Thursday

The Green Bay Packers could be missing a couple of their starting offensive linemen when they host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom (50) leaves the field against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks got hurt during the Packers’ 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although the Packers only staged a walkthrough Tuesday, their injury report said neither player would have participated if there had been an actual practice.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said neither player’s injury should be a long-term issue, but he was unsure of their availability for Thursday. Tom has an oblique injury, while Banks’ issues are with his ankle and groin.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “We’ll give them all the way up to game time to see where they’re at.”

Banks joined the Packers this offseason on a four-year, $77 million deal after spending four years with the San Francisco 49ers. Tom signed a four-year, $88 million contract extension this summer.

Tom’s injury forced Darian Kinnard into action less than two weeks after the Packers acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers sent a seventh-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire Kinnard.

Kinnard likely would step in again if Tom is unable to play Thursday. The Packers rotated Sean Rhyan and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan at right guard on Sunday, so they could handle both guard spots if Banks is held out.

“I just approach it like every week, just approach it like I’m ready to play in the game — any point, any moment,” said Kinnard, who played 15 snaps on Sunday. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Green Bay’s offensive line didn’t allow any sacks in its season opener.

