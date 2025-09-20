Packers receiver Jayden Reed out at least 4 games after going on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has gone on injured reserve, meaning he will…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has gone on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

The Packers (2-0) announced the move Saturday, the day before playing at Cleveland (0-2).

Reed got injured while making a diving touchdown catch that was nullified by a penalty in the opening series of Green Bay’s 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after that game that Reed had separated his shoulder.

Reed said Tuesday on X that he had undergone surgeries on his foot and his clavicle.

The 2023 second-round pick from Michigan State has 122 catches for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 31 carries for 282 yards and three scores. He has three catches for 45 yards and one touchdown this season.

He had 55 receptions for 857 yards and 20 carries for 163 yards last season. Reed finished the 2024 season with seven touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing).

