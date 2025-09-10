Packers’ Micah Parsons compares Commanders’ Dan Quinn to a father figure heading into matchup

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons remains grateful to Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn, even though they’re no longer together in Dallas.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(AP/Mike Roemer)

Quinn was Dallas’ defensive coordinator during Parsons’ first three seasons with the Cowboys. They became NFC East rivals last year when Washington hired Quinn.

They’re no longer in the same division, but they’re still facing off in the second week of the season on Thursday, when Quinn’s Commanders head to Lambeau Field to take on Parsons’ Packers.

“It’s just like a father figure, uncle, however you want to put it,” Parsons said. “That’s my guy and we’re going to go forever. We’re in this for the long run and maybe our journeys might cross again one day.”

Their paths cross Thursday, though perhaps not in the way Quinn would have preferred. Quinn knows all too well how Parsons’ presence can be a dream for a defensive coordinator and a nightmare for an opposing offense.

“I was surprised that he was traded, and I had an absolute blast coaching him,” Quinn said. “He brings out the mad scientist in you to see: ‘All right, what if he was here and how would you feature him? And what about over here?’”

Parsons is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game as he deals with a back issue. He also was listed as questionable before Sunday’s game and went on to play slightly less than half the Packers’ defensive snaps.

This game could come down to how well Parsons and the rest of the Packers defenders handle Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led Washington to an NFC championship game appearance as a rookie last season.

Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 68 yards in Washington’s 21-6 season-opening victory over the New York Giants. Parsons played less than half of Green Bay’s snaps as he recovers from a back issue, yet he still had one of the Packers’ four sacks in their 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Parsons was making his Packers debut Sunday, just over a week after Green Bay acquired him from Dallas and made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. While with Dallas last season, Parsons totaled 4 1/2 sacks in the Cowboys’ two matchups with Washington.

“You don’t let game-wreckers wreck the game,” Daniels said. “You have to keep an eye on him. … He got paid a lot of money for a reason. He is a very good player.”

Quinn-LaFleur connection

Parsons isn’t the only member of the Packers with ties to Quinn.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur was a quarterbacks coach on Quinn’s Atlanta staff from 2015-16 and helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl.

“I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t be standing here right now if it weren’t for being with DQ for those two years in Atlanta,” LaFleur said. “It just changed my whole mindset in regards to how much fun you can have within the building yet still get down to business.”

QBs feeling OK

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has said he’s feeling no limitations after undergoing surgery on his left (non-throwing) thumb last month, and he backed that up by going 16 of 22 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Lions.

Although Daniels appeared on Washington’s injury report with a wrist issue, he practiced this week, and Quinn said he had “zero concerns” about it.

Parsons’ fantasy player

Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper seems ready to take the next step after delivering a productive rookie season. The 2024 second-round draft pick collected a career-high 12 tackles against the Lions.

That didn’t surprise Parsons, who noted that he drafted Cooper in his fantasy football league, which includes individual defensive players.

“They saw me pick up Coop, and they were like, ‘What do you know?’” Parsons said. “Because I’m watching practice and I’m seeing everything we’ve got dialed in and what we’re putting in, and so I started him, and he goes off and gets me 36 points.”

Commanders’ productive rookie

Jacory Croskey-Merritt wasn’t drafted until the seventh round after a college career that included stops at Alabama State, New Mexico and Arizona. But the rookie running back has wasted no time making an impact.

Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries Sunday.

“You could feel he was really prepared, really ready and it wasn’t too big,” Quinn said. “That was really cool to see.”

Protecting Love

While Parsons’ pursuit of Daniels will get much of the pregame attention, the Packers’ ability to give Love enough time to throw also is critical. Sunday marked the fourth time in Green Bay’s last seven regular-season games that the Packers didn’t allow a sack.

Green Bay’s offensive line could be at less than full strength Thursday. Right tackle Zach Tom is dealing with an oblique injury and left guard Aaron Banks has groin and ankle issues. Both players are listed as questionable.

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich in Washington contributed to this report.

