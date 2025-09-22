Packers’ LaFleur preaches importance of focusing on the present after surprising loss to Browns

So much for the talk of an undefeated season for the Green Bay Packers. After the Packers opened their schedule…

So much for the talk of an undefeated season for the Green Bay Packers.

After the Packers opened their schedule with convincing victories over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders — two playoff teams from last season — left tackle Rasheed Walker said, “I think we can go undefeated, honestly.”

In their first game after that remark, the Packers blew a 10-point lead in the final four minutes and lost 13-10 to the previously winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Without referencing Walker’s comment, Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke Monday about the need to focus on the present.

“This league is such a week-to-week league and you can never lose sight of that,” LaFleur said. “And you can never take any moment, any game for granted. And the goal, and I’ve said it a million times to you guys — I don’t think I’ve obviously said it enough to our team — the goal is to go 1-0 every week. And it (ticks) me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game, things that are way down the road.”

Green Bay (2-1) has more immediate concerns.

The trip to Cleveland started a five-game stretch in which the Packers play at home just once. While the Packers looked as good as any team in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, the loss to the Browns raised some concerns.

Cleveland’s pass rush exposed a potential lack of depth on Green Bay’s offensive line. The Packers are struggling to run the ball effectively. Penalties and special-teams breakdowns have hindered the Packers for two straight games.

The Packers say they learned their lesson Sunday. They’re eager to take out their frustrations on their next opponents.

“I really feel so bad for whoever sees this team next,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I can tell that this bothered a lot of the guys in this room. I know we’re going to come out hungry this next week.”

What’s working

The defense is giving up just 14.7 points per game. … The Packers haven’t allowed touchdowns before the fourth quarter of any game this season. … Opponents are gaining just 3.2 yards per carry.

What needs help

Green Bay committed 14 penalties Sunday and has been flagged 24 times over its last two games. … The Packers are gaining just 3.4 yards per carry, down from 4.75 last season. … The Packers’ latest special-teams miscue came when Brandon McManus’ blocked field-goal attempt prevented Green Bay from taking the lead in the final minute and helped set the Browns up for the winning 55-yard kick as time expired. … QB Jordan Love was sacked five times and was pressured on numerous other occasions.

Stock up

DL Rashan Gary had two sacks to increase his season total to a league-leading 4 1/2. He has produced at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first three games. … LB Quay Walker had a season-high 14 tackles. … TE John FitzPatrick’s touchdown was the first of his career.

Stock down

Walker and LG/RT Jordan Morgan each committed multiple false-start penalties and struggled to contain Cleveland’s edge rushers. … After playing virtually error-free in Green Bay’s first two games, Love threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter that led to Cleveland’s tying touchdown. Love had gone nine straight regular-season games without getting picked off.

Injuries

RT Zach Tom, who had been listed as questionable with an oblique injury that kept him from playing against Washington, was in the game for just one play before exiting.

“I wouldn’t say he further reaggravated (it),” LaFleur said Monday. “I think it was more or less, it’s always hard to simulate what you’re going to face in a game.”

LG Aaron Banks left with a groin injury. … S Javon Bullard and DT Devonte Wyatt got hurt in the fourth quarter. LaFleur said Bullard is in concussion protocol and Wyatt is day to day.

Key number

35-20 — The margin by which the Packers have been outscored in the fourth quarter this season. The Browns outscored them 13-0 over the final 3:38 on Sunday. The Packers are outscoring opponents 44-9 in the first three quarters.

Next steps

Micah Parsons makes his return to Dallas as the Packers visit the Cowboys (1-2). The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 regular-season or playoff matchups with Dallas. They haven’t lost a road game to the Cowboys since 2007.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.