Eagles coach Sirianni declines to say if team will discipline Carter in wake of spitting incident

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday any possible team discipline levied against Jalen Carter for spitting on Dallas’ Dak Prescott would remain “private, regardless if you see it or not” in a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

Sirianni declined to specifically address details of any kind of conversation he had about the incident with Carter, who essentially sat out Thursday night’s opener against Dallas when he was ejected without playing a snap.

The Eagles play again Sunday in Kansas City.

Carter apologized after the standout defensive tackle was tossed for unsportsmanlike conduct six seconds into Philadelphia’s season-opening win against the Cowboys. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official, who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said after the game. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”

Prescott said he simply spit straight ahead as he usually would, only for the saliva to land in the area near Carter, which raised the ire of the defenseman.

Prescott said Carter asked, “You trying to spit on me?”

“He was insulting me,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. We’re about to play a game.”

The incident is the first major test of the NFL’s increased emphasis this season on sportsmanship.

Teams were informed there would be no tolerance for unsportsmanlike or inappropriate gestures. Players were shown a video in which league executive Troy Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his playing career, said: “Respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles.”

Carter previously has demonstrated a pattern of poor discipline.

He was penalized three times for unnecessary roughness last season and was benched to start a game in a disciplinary move by Sirianni. One of Carter’s penalties in a game against Pittsburgh last December led to Sirianni having a heated conversation with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, who stood in front of the player on the sideline when the coach approached him.

Carter also was fined $17,445 for an open-handed blow to the head of Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles were in position to draft Carter in 2023 with the ninth overall pick only because several teams passed him up because of his role in a fatal car crash during college that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter received one year of probation and was fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

