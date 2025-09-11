Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. carted off the field with right quad injury vs. Packers

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was carted off the field with a right quadriceps injury midway through the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Wise had gotten though the line of scrimmage and was attempting to block an extra-point attempt. Green Bay’s blockers fell backward and landed on the back of Wise’s leg.

Wise’s teammates surrounded him offered gestures of encouragement as he got onto the cart. Wise raised his right fist in the air as he was carted to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 31-year-old Wise is in his first year with the Commanders after spending eight seasons with the New England Patriots. He suited up Thursday after being listed as questionable with a knee issue.

