Commanders’ Daniels honoring great grandmother with Japanese flag helmet sticker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is wearing a sticker of a Japanese flag on the back of his helmet to honor his great grandmother.

Daniels’ helmet sported the Japanese flag for the Commanders’ season-opening 21-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. He said after that game that his great grandmother was Japanese, and he had put the flag on his helmet as a tribute to her.

His helmet bore the Japanese flag again Thursday for the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Japanese flag is positioned right below an American flag sticker.

Daniels said after the game he plans to continue having the Japanese flag sticker on the back of his helmet throughout the season.

