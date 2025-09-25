Commanders bring strong running game to Atlanta as Falcons look to regroup behind Penix

While the Washington Commanders’ offense rolled even with Jayden Daniels out with a left knee injury, the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. fell flat in last week’s shutout loss at Carolina.

Daniels and his fill-in, former Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota, have the support of an unquestioned commitment to the running game as the Commanders (2-1) prepare to visit the Falcons (1-2) on Sunday. Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns in a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Commanders are averaging 157.3 yards on the ground, second in the NFL to the Buffalo Bills.

The Falcons are sixth with 139.3 rushing yards per game but haven’t provided the same consistent run support for Penix. Days after coach Raheem Morris said running back Bijan Robinson “is definitely the best player in football,” Robinson was limited to 13 carries for 72 yards in last week’s embarrassing 30-0 loss at Carolina.

The early season trend should be clear to Morris and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The offense thrived in a 22-6 win at Minnesota on Sept. 14 when Bijan Robinson had 22 carries for 143 yards and Penix passed for 135 yards but did not throw an interception.

Though Atlanta trailed only 10-0 at halftime last week, Morris said the deficit allowed Carolina to “take away that threat of (Robinson) having the ability to run the football every time.”

Robinson had fewer than 14 carries in each of Atlanta’s two losses. Penix threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, against Carolina.

While the focus on Sunday may be Daniels’ health and Penix’s ability to bounce back after being pulled in the fourth quarter last week, the key may be the comparison of the running games.

Low-key homecoming

Washington coach Dan Quinn, who coached the Falcons from 2015-20, is downplaying his return to Atlanta. He previously returned as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and also coached the Commanders to a 30-24 overtime home win over Atlanta last season.

“We’ve played them last year and other times before, but I always have huge gratitude for (Falcons owner) Arthur Blank, his family and giving me the opportunity to do that,” Quinn said. “But past that, it is for the guys in between the white lines, so we’ll be ready to battle.”

Confidence in Penix

In a week of changes for Atlanta’s offense, Morris has issued unwavering support for Penix after bringing in Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter last week. When he was reminded that Cousins lost the starting job after struggling late last season, Morris said: “We’re not even close to that moment with Mike. … Mike’s our quarterback. We’ve got a lot of confidence in Mike. We’re moving forward with Mike.”

Morris fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday. Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will coach the receivers. Also, Zac Robinson is moving from the coach’s box to the field for Sunday’s game.

Pain in the butt

The Falcons have much respect for Daniels, but defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich says Mariota and his dual-threat skills also are difficult to defend.

“I’ve had experience with him at the collegiate level and the professional level,” Ulbrich said. “So, I’m getting sick and tired of playing against him. He’s a pain in the butt. He’s a better athlete than you want him to be. He can run that offense at a high level. So, regardless of who we face, it’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Mariota started 13 games for Atlanta in 2022, posting a 5-8 record. He did not make another NFL start until last week.

Running back committee

After losing Austin Ekeler for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, the Commanders doubled down on their running game in Week 3. Washington did it with a group of guys getting touches: Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, rookie seventh-round pick Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt and Deebo Samuel, plus a healthy dose of Mariota.

“I am comfortable sharing the responsibility and let’s see what the game presents coming up,” Quinn said. “And sometimes the guy gets hot and feels it, and we’ll lean into that, too.”

Add it all up, and the Commanders put up 174 yards rushing by halftime against the Raiders. It was their most yards on the ground in a first half in 15 years. They finished with 201.

No turnovers

There are plenty of areas in which Washington’s defense has put up good numbers, including preventing third-down conversions, pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. But there is one glaring number on that side of the ball for Quinn’s club: zero turnovers.

The Commanders are one of only three teams in the NFL that hasn’t forced a single turnover through three games. The other two teams, Miami and the New York Jets, are 0-3.

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich in Ashburn, Virginia, contributed to this report.

