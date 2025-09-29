Commanders are still waiting for Daniels and McLaurin to return and need to fix their defense

Missing the injured Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin is hardly ideal for the Washington Commanders' offense, of course, yet the most glaring issue at the moment is their defense.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing the injured Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin is hardly ideal for the Washington Commanders’ offense, of course, yet the most glaring issue at the moment is their defense.

Coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have work to do this week as the Commanders (2-2) prepare to face quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) next Sunday following a 34-27 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s very easy to beat a defense that you know isn’t out there focused and communicating the right way,” said cornerback Mike Sainristil, who did provide one highlight by intercepting Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for Washington’s first forced turnover of the season.

The Falcons (2-2) were coming off a 30-0 loss against the lowly Carolina Panthers — a performance Atlanta coach Raheem Morris said produced a “nasty, disgusting taste” — and Penix, running back Bijan Robinson and wideout Drake London looked like world-beaters against Washington, which is 0-2 on the road.

Penix went 20 of 26 for a career-best 313 yards passing with a pair of TDs. Robinson ran 17 times for 75 yards and caught four throws for 106 yards, including one that went for 69. London’s eight catches accounted for 110 yards and a score.

Robinson and London were the first running back and wideout teammates with 100 yards receiving apiece in any NFL game since November 2018.

In all, the Commanders allowed the Falcons to generate a season-high 435 yards.

“We’ve got to grow from it, man. That’s the message,” Quinn said. “We will get better. I’m certain of it.”

What’s working

The running game. Still using a committee of running backs, Washington gained 147 yards on 22 carries, an average of 6.7. Again, there was a huge play, this time a 48-yarder by Chris Rodriguez. He wound up with 59 yards on seven carries, while rookie seventh-round pick Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt ran for 47, quarterback Marcus Mariota — making his second consecutive start in place of Daniels — picked up 20 and three other players also had runs.

What needs work

The defense. Washington flopped on that side of the ball in just about every meaningful way. After leading the league in limiting opponents’ third-down conversions through Week 3, the Commanders allowed the Falcons to go 6 for 12. A week after getting five sacks, Washington managed just one. Atlanta had four plays that each went more than 20 yards, and a total of 15 that each gained more than 10. “The explosive plays, that was a big thing,” Quinn said. “And then not winning on third down enough.”

Stock up

WR Luke McCaffrey. Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother has a TD catch in two games in a row and he also accumulated 199 yards on kickoff returns Sunday, a single-game high in the NFL this season.

Stock down

CB Marshon Lattimore. Hard to point to one player on the defense after this game, but Lattimore continues to give up yards in chunks.

Injuries

The focus will remain on Daniels (knee) and McLaurin (quadriceps) until they return, but Washington is dealing with a lot of other injuries. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste needs surgery after tearing a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game and will head to injured reserve; Quinn said it’s “usually something that’s months, not weeks.” WR Noah Brown (groin, knee), TE John Bates (groin) and S Percy Butler (hip) all missed Sunday. RB Austin Ekeler, DE Deatrich Wise, CB Jonathan Jones and S Will Harris are on injured reserve. Guard Sam Cosmi has been out all season after tearing a knee ligament in the playoffs; the team is waiting for him to be able to practice, and Quinn said he’s “getting closer, for sure.”

Key number

4 for 4 — PK Matt Gay’s success rate on field-goal attempts against Atlanta, making kicks from 41, 42, 43 and 52 yards. Gay now has made six straight field goals after going through a 1-for-4 patch that included a miss from 37 yards out. Quinn found the negative side to giving Gay that many opportunities on Sunday, though, saying: “Pleased Matt hit them, but I want to make sure (we) score some (more) touchdowns.”

Up next

The Commanders stay on the road and head out to California to face the Chargers, who are coming off their first loss of the season, 21-18 against rookie Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants. This starts a segment of the schedule in which Washington plays eight consecutive games that all start at times other than 1 p.m. Eastern.

