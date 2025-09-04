Coming off making the NFC title game, Commanders host the Giants in Week 1

New York Giants (3-14) at Washington (14-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox BetMGM NFL odds: Commanders by 6 Series record:…

New York Giants (3-14) at Washington (14-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Commanders by 6

Series record: Giants lead 108-73-5.

Last meeting: Commanders beat Giants 27-22 on Nov. 3 at Washington.

Giants offense in 2024: overall (30), rush (23), pass (28), scoring (31).

Giants defense in 2024: overall (24), rush (27), pass (8), scoring (21)

Commanders offense in 2024: overall (7), rush (3), pass (17), scoring (5)

Commanders defense in 2024: overall (13), rush (30), pass (3), scoring (18)

Turnover differential in 2024: Giants minus-8; Commanders plus-1

Giants player to watch

Rookie LB Abdul Carter makes his NFL debut after being selected with the third pick in the draft. The Penn State product isn’t listed as a starter, though he’s expected to get on the field plenty in obvious passing situations. Carter could get moved around to maximize his abilities alongside fellow edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Commanders player to watch

QB Jayden Daniels is coming off earning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Commanders on an improbable run to the NFC championship game. Daniels was Washington’s leading rusher last season while also throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Key matchup

Giants WR Malik Nabers vs. Commanders secondary. Nabers, like his best friend, Daniels, had a great first professional season and is looking to build off that. He insists he’s full speed after missing some offseason workouts managing a toe injury. Nabers will test CBs Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos, who’s a rookie.

Key injuries

Giants: Left tackle Andrew Thomas is hoping to play 11 months since surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. James Hudson would start if Thomas, who did not practice Thursday, is not ready.

Commanders: WR Noah Brown and DE Dorance Armstrong are dealing with knee injuries.

Series notes

Before winning twice last season, Washington hadn’t beaten the Giants since 2021, before getting rebranded as the Commanders. New York had won three in a row, and the teams tied Dec. 4, 2022. … Russell Wilson is facing Washington for the eighth time in his career, counting the playoffs, with a fourth different team.

Stats and stuff

Wilson is set to make his 200th career regular-season start in his Giants debut. He ranks third among active players with 46,135 yards passing and 350 TD throws. … RB Tyrone Tracy had 1,123 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. … Nabers had nine-plus catches in each of his games against the Commanders last season. … DT Dexter Lawrence set a career high with nine sacks in 2024. … Burns and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett are the only players with 7 1/2 or more sacks in each of the past six seasons. … S Tyler Nubin led rookies with 98 tackles last season. … Daniels became the third rookie starting QB to win 12 games. … WR Terry McLaurin signed an extension after missing all of training camp because of the contract dispute. McLaurin had a franchise record 13 TD receptions last season. … WR Deebo Samuel and LT Laremy Tunsil are making their Commanders debuts after offseason trades. … Zach Ertz ranks sixth all time among tight ends with 775 catches. … LB Bobby Wagner leads active players with 1,832 tackles. … EDGE Von Miller leads active players with 129 1/2 sacks.

Fantasy tip

After trading Brian Robinson to San Francisco, Austin Ekeler figures to be Washington’s feature back. But rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who prefers to go by “Bill,” could get some carries, along with Chris Rodriguez.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.