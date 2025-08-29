Pro Picks: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will beat the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch

The Eagles are going for a repeat. The Chiefs aren’t ready for the end of their dynasty. Will they meet…

The Lions, Bills and Ravens feel they have unfinished business.

The Commanders came close last season. The Packers just got Micah Parsons.

Don’t count out the Bengals and Broncos in the AFC. Or the Vikings and Buccaneers in the NFC.

Pro Picks correctly predicted Philadelphia would defeat Kansas City in the Super Bowl last preseason.

We’re going with a rematch but taking Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s Chiefs to win this time around.

Pro Picks predictions per division:

NFC East

There hasn’t been a repeat champion in this division since Philadelphia won four titles in a row from 2001-04. The Eagles are loaded on offense with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and a dominant offensive line. They have a young, talented defense led by Jalen Carter, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun that has the depth to overcome key losses. Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn turned the Washington Commanders into Super Bowl contenders in one season together. They added playmaker Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil on offense and key pieces on defense to help them take that next step. Dak Prescott is back healthy for the Dallas Cowboys, who are led by rookie coach Brian Schottenheimer. But Micah Parsons is gone from a defense that finished 28th in the league with a superstar pass rusher. The New York Giants are counting on Russell Wilson until they turn it over to Jaxson Dart. They have one of the league’s best defensive line units but staying competitive after a 3-14 season is the goal for Giants.

1. Eagles

2. Commanders

3. Cowboys

4. Giants

NFC North

The Detroit Lions have unfinished business after setting a franchise record with 15 wins only to get knocked out of the playoffs by Washington in the divisional round. Jared Goff leads a high-powered offense that lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also left but the Lions are getting star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson back.

The Packers won 11 games last season with the youngest team in the league and now add Parsons, who makes them a Super Bowl contender. Jordan Love is healthy after injuries plagued him last season. Once Parsons settles in, Green Bay should challenge the Lions. The Vikings won 14 games with Sam Darnold and turn to J.J. McCarthy. They’ll push the Lions and Packers in a tough division. Johnson takes over in Chicago and his top priority is developing Caleb Williams, last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

1. Lions

2. Packers

3. Vikings

4. Bears

NFC South

After winning four straight division titles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want more. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Co. are aiming for a Super Bowl title. They’ve got a stacked and balanced offense and need the defense to step up to make a January run into February. Michael Penix Jr. gets the chance to lead the Atlanta Falcons and a talented offense that will revolve around dynamic running back Bijan Robinson. Like Tampa Bay, the Falcons need their defense to improve after a bottom 10 finish last season. The Carolina Panthers showed promise in the second half last season so there’s reason for optimism behind coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young. They had a league-worst defense that has to get better to compete. Rookie coach Kellen Moore is rebuilding the Saints. Second-year pro Spencer Rattler will open as the starting quarterback and has some playmakers around him. Still, it should be a long, tough season for New Orleans.

1. Buccaneers

2. Falcons

3. Panthers

4. Saints

NFC West

The 49ers were depleted by injuries to several key players last season and went from an overtime Super Bowl loss to 6-11. The reward is one of the league’s softest schedules. Despite trading Samuel away, an offense led by Brock Purdy has talent with a healthy Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall. They’ll get Brandon Aiyuk back at some point, too. If a defense that lost key players gets a boost from youngsters, San Francisco will reclaim the division. The Los Angeles Rams nearly knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs and have a young, talented defense led by Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner. But Matthew Stafford’s back problems are a concern and Sean McVay may have to turn to Jimmy Garoppolo at some point. Darnold replaces Geno Smith in Seattle, where coach Mike Macdonald won 10 games in his first season. The Arizona Cardinals have had one winning season in the past nine years. Marvin Harrison Jr. should be fun to watch catching passes from Kyler Murray in their second year together. Super Bowl star Josh Sweat boosts the defense.

1. 49ers

2. Rams

3. Seahawks

4. Cardinals

AFC East

The Buffalo Bills have won the division five straight seasons but can’t get past the Chiefs in the playoffs, losing four times in that span. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is determined to change that. He leads a balanced offense that has all its key players back plus new receiver Joshua Palmer. They may need to add more pieces at the trade deadline to help fulfill their goal of playing in February. With Mike Vrabel in charge and Drake Maye set for his second season, the New England Patriots could be the most improved team in the conference after a strong offseason. If Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, the Miami Dolphins will be competitive. Without him, they have no chance. Aaron Glenn returns to the New York Jets to rebuild a franchise that’s trying to end the NFL’s longest active postseason drought. The Jets should be more exciting with Justin Fields. But they’re not there yet.

1. Bills

2. Patriots

3. Dolphins

4. Jets

AFC North

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are seeking that elusive trip to the Super Bowl. They’ve been a dominant team in the regular season but it all comes down to January. Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf should upgrade Pittsburgh’s offense and T.J. Watt leads a ferocious defense. Mike Tomlin always wins in the regular season, but he needs a playoff victory to stave off critics. The Bengals have Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a dynamic offense. All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is back to boost the defense. Cincinnati has to play better in September to have a chance to make a run late. The Cleveland Browns are counting on Joe Flacco to run coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense efficiently. There’s a strong possibility Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will get starts before another rebuilding season ends.

1. Ravens

2. Steelers

3. Bengals

4. Browns

AFC South

The two-time defending champion Houston Texans are the class of the division with C.J. Stroud, edge Will Anderson Jr. and All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leading the way. Colts coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are on the hot seat. They’re hoping Daniel Jones could lead them to the playoffs. The offense has some talented pieces, including running back Jonathan Taylor. New coach Liam Coen should get the most out of Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Dynamic two-way rookie Travis Hunter gives the Jaguars one of the league’s most exciting players. With a first-year GM and rookie coach, improvement is the priority. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is the franchise quarterback in Tennessee. The Titans need to find a way to protect him and give him the best chance to develop quickly.

1. Texans

2. Colts

3. Jaguars

4. Titans

AFC West

The division goes through Kansas City, which has won nine straight titles and reached the conference championship game in each of Patrick Mahomes’ seven seasons as the starter. They have a rebuilt offensive line to protect Mahomes and playmakers to keep the offense going. On defense, the Chiefs have to stop the run better. Bo Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs as a rookie and could take a big leap in his second season. A stingy defense led by AP Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II added key players in the offseason. Jim Harbaugh turned the Chargers into a winner in his first season. Justin Herbert has a new running back in rookie Omarion Hampton but lost a protector in left tackle Rashawn Slater. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are reunited in Las Vegas, giving the Raiders reason for optimism. They’re still a year away.

1. Chiefs

2. Broncos

3. Chargers

4. Raiders

NFC division winners: Eagles, Lions, Buccaneers, 49ers

NFC wild-card teams: Commanders, Packers, Vikings

NFC championship: Eagles over Lions

AFC division winners: Bills, Ravens, Texans, Chiefs

AFC wild-card teams: Steelers, Bengals, Broncos

AFC championship: Chiefs over Ravens

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Eagles

