Jayden Daniels, Commanders seek to build on last season’s stunning success

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders (14-6)

Expectations

Jayden Daniels’ AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year performance helped push the Commanders to a surprising trip to the NFC Championship game, their deepest playoff run since winning the Super Bowl more than 30 years ago. His rapid ascent helps put Washington into the NFC contender mix. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner set a rookie QB rushing record with 891 yards while completing 69% of his passes and throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He and his top target, Terry McLaurin, did not get much practice time leading up to the season. McLaurin missed much of training camp while mired in a contract dispute before reaching a deal on an extension less than two weeks before the opener. The front office has made helping Daniels a priority, trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel while drafting first-round tackle Josh Conerly Jr. The defense added veteran pieces, including lineman Javon Kinlaw, pass rusher Von Miller and second-round cornerback Trey Amos. A productive McLaurin and a rebound season from four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore would be critical. Another key: replicating last season’s 9-4 record in one-score games.

New faces

OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw, OLB Von Miller, DE Deatrich Wise, S Will Harris, CB Jonathan Jones, OT Josh Conerly Jr., CB Trey Amos, WR Jaylin Lane, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, K Matt Gay

Key losses

DT Jonathan Allen, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Dyami Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, DE Dante Fowler, CB Benjamin St-Juste, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Strengths

Daniels’ accuracy and explosiveness give Washington a true difference-maker at quarterback. The team is hoping no unit improved more than the cornerbacks, with Lattimore now healthy. Amos, second-year player Mike Sainristil and ex-Patriots player Jonathan Jones bring toughness and depth.

Weaknesses

Wide receiver is shaky beyond McLaurin, a second-team All-Pro with 13 touchdowns last season. Noah Brown’s knee injury limited him in camp after an injury-riddled 2024. Beyond Samuel, there isn’t any proven talent. Special teams stability is also a question. Washington signed Gay, who once landed a record kicker contract, but his inconsistency from long range led to his release by the Colts. Roster age is another concern, with more than a dozen players 30 or older.

Camp development

Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick, flashed explosiveness throughout camp, prompting Washington to deal Robinson to the 49ers. The rookie joins Austin Ekeler, bruising third-year running back Chris Rodriguez and versatile Jeremy McNichols in what projects as a committee backfield until one player seizes a bigger role.

Fantasy player to watch

Croskey-Merritt — who prefers to go by “Bill” — is the sleeper. His burst and one-cut style drew consistent buzz in camp. Ekeler handles passing downs, and Rodriguez figures to be the pick for goal-line work, but Croskey-Merritt offers the most upside if he earns trust.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds +1800

