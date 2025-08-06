Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not play in exhibition opener against Patriots

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in Washington's exhibition opener at New England, coach Dan Quinn said.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in Washington’s exhibition opener at New England, coach Dan Quinn said.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was among multiple players that did not travel. Mariota is working through a lower leg strain, Quinn said. That means quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman will handle the offense in Friday’s game.

But Quinn said Daniels was expected to have a sizable workload during Wednesday’s practice, as would several others. He added that other players who received heavy reps would also not play Friday.

Among those not making the trip was receiver Terry McLaurin, who is on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury in addition to “holding in” as contract talks continue.

