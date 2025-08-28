Commanders’ duo of Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin reunites on the practice field

Jayden Daniels publicly supported Terry McLaurin’s case for a new contract extension, and was all smiles discussing the return of his most popular playmaker, given that he spent Commanders training camp without his two projected starting outside receivers.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels publicly supported Terry McLaurin's case for a new contract extension.

As he now aids the Washington Commanders top receiver’s expedited ramp-up period before Week 1, the franchise quarterback offers more than words.

“Whatever we have to do to get ready for Week 1,” Daniels said Thursday of helping McLaurin’s acclimation period after skipping training camp because of a contract dispute that was resolved earlier this week.

The QB was all smiles discussing the return of his most popular playmaker, given that he spent camp without his two projected starting outside receivers. Noah Brown missed significant time with a knee injury, while McLaurin, entering the final year of his current deal, pushed for an extension.

McLaurin got it Monday, a contract through 2028 valued at up to $96 million, signed Tuesday and got back on the field Wednesday to resume preparations for the season opener Sept. 7 against the New York Giants.

Washington’s offense, fifth in scoring at 28.5 points per game last season, paved the way to making the playoffs and reaching the franchise’s first NFC championship game appearance since the 1991 season. The passing duo of Daniels, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and McLaurin, a second-team All-Pro, provided the spark.

McLaurin set a career high with 13 touchdown receptions, one less than the 14 total in the three years before Daniels arrived as the No. 2 pick in the draft. Daniels’ five longest completions in the regular season all went to his top target, including an 86-yard touchdown in Week 12 against Dallas.

Though Daniels remained sharp in camp, the perimeter and downfield passing production decreased, other than when he targeted his primary slot receiver, Deebo Samuel.

Washington scored a touchdown in Daniels’ lone preseason possession. The four-play drive, capped by Daniels’ 14-yard scamper into the end zone, did not include a pass attempt.

During McLaurin’s return on Wednesday after missing all of camp and some offseason workouts, he made an over-the-shoulder catch that was reminiscent of special moments from last season.

“It’s like riding a bike,” McLaurin told Daniels.

The on-field absence — McLaurin was with the team after turning his four-day hold out into a hold-in — didn’t sway Daniels’ level of trust when throwing to the two-time Pro Bowler.

“I don’t think that changes,” Daniels said. “Same amount of trust.”

Their connection extends beyond football. McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, helped ease Daniels’ transition to the NFL as a rookie.

On Wednesday, during his first public comments following the completed extension, McLaurin shared the importance of having the quarterback who doubles as a friend in his corner as “all this was kind of unraveling.”

“Sometimes you can’t pour from an empty cup because you just give and give and give, and unfortunately, some people don’t necessarily give in return,” McLaurin said. “That’s not to say that I give to get, but everybody wants to feel reciprocation in any relationship you’re in. And so, to have that reciprocation that I felt from him since Day One, and to see how we’ve grown off the field personally and on the field speaks for itself.”

Daniels, 24, demonstrated lead-by-example traits during his dynamic rookie season.

“I like to have fun … especially on the field,” Daniels said. “Showing the work, the type of people we are on and off the field.”

The Commanders bolstered the supporting cast by trading for Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. A couple of draft picks, first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, are expected to have prominent roles this season.

