Celtics forward Jayson Tatum seen without boot or brace at Patriots training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jayson Tatum was spotted at practice on Wednesday —- just not on a basketball court.

The Celtics star made an appearance at the New England Patriots’ joint training camp practice with the Washington Commanders.

Tatum, who had surgery in May to repair the ruptured right Achilles tendon injury he suffered in Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks, was seen walking without a boot or brace.

It’s a welcomed sign for Tatum as he continues a rehabilitation that is expected to keep him out most — if not all — of next NBA season. Tatum mostly stood on the sideline during his appearance Wednesday, interacting with Patriots players and Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Tatum has been seen in multiple social media videos working out in the weight room at the Celtics’ team practice facility.

Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in June that the All-Star is progressing well following surgery. But asked about whether the team had put a potential timeline on Tatum’s return, Stevens was definitive that there would be no rushing the star’s recovery process.

